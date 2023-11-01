Morgan Stanley Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $9.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

PARA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.