Myecfo LLC Invests $533,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.