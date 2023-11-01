Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Myriad Genetics

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 275,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.