N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 576 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $555.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.11 and a 200 day moving average of $491.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

