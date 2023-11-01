N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. abrdn plc increased its position in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 635,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,567,000 after buying an additional 65,045 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in 3M by 13.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in 3M by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.