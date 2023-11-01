N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWV opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.56 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.94 and a 200-day moving average of $248.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

