N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.