N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 693,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $711,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 51.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

