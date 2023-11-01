N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 552 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $382.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.03. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $289.94 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

