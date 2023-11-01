N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,585 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

