N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.