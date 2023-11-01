Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after buying an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 1,607,408 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

