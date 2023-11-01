National CineMedia (NCMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.50) by $8.80. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.