National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 on December 1st

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
National Western Life Group stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.93. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $194.25 and a 12 month high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
