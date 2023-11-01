NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Position Reduced by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,763,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after buying an additional 253,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 234,497 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.33.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

