Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 10,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,141. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

