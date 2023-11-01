NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in NetEase were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $110.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

