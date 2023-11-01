Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,796 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 12.66% of Newell Brands worth $456,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,629,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 14,548.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,469,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,406,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 1,291,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NWL stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.