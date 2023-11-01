Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $112,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

