NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 100.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.6%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE NREF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 501.62, a quick ratio of 501.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $255.52 million, a P/E ratio of 494.33 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NREF
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Real Estate Finance
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.