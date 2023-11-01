NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 100.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.6%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NREF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 501.62, a quick ratio of 501.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $255.52 million, a P/E ratio of 494.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

