NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -365.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

