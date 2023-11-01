NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -365.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NXRT stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.
NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
