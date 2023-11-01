NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 202,147 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.