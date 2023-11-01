NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 95.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in NiSource by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,740,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,618,000 after buying an additional 818,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

