NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get NiSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NiSource by 95.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 66.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.