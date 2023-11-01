NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.68-$1.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NI opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

