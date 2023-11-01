NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in NNN REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NNN REIT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NNN REIT by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,807,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

