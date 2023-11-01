Notable Key Takeaways of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Financial Quarterly Update

ExxonMobil is a major player in the energy industry, with a 7% market share. XOM has seen some changes in its equity over time, but is not looking to make any major changes. Revenue growth over the past three years has been impacted by price and volume/mix factors, leading to a decrease in earnings. Management has implemented cost reductions and captured efficiencies to drive growth and improve profitability. They are also evaluating opportunities to enhance their business portfolio through acquisitions and investing in research programs. They are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and are basing their reference case for planning beyond 2030 on their Energy Outlook research. They are also aware of the potential impacts of public health crises, government regulation, war, downtime, market demand, natural field decline, and any fiscal or commercial terms that do not affect entitlements on their business.

Revenue growth over the past three years has been impacted by both price and volume/mix factors. Price impacts have decreased earnings due to a decrease in average natural gas and crude realizations. Lower volumes have also decreased earnings, mainly driven by natural gas. Other items have increased earnings, but not enough to offset the decrease in price and volume/mix. Overall, revenue growth has been negative. ExxonMobil’s operating expenses have evolved over time, with changes in production limits, divestments, and other factors affecting the cost structure. For example, higher prices can lead to fewer barrels required to recover costs, while government mandates and divestments can reduce production levels. Growth and other operational and non-operational factors can also affect volumes and costs. Overall, total costs and other deductions have increased from 77,061 USD to 86,648 USD and 218,080 USD in two periods. The company’s net income margin has declined compared to industry peers. According to the analysis, weaker industry margins decreased earnings by $1,060 million, while lower sales decreased earnings by $370 million. Additionally, higher project and planned maintenance expenses decreased earnings by $420 million. These factors combined to reduce the company’s net income margin.

Management has undertaken several initiatives to drive growth and improve profitability. These include evaluating opportunities to enhance its business portfolio through acquisitions, entering into long-term agreements, and investing in research programs to bring new technologies to commercial scale. The Corporation has also implemented cost reductions and captured efficiencies within and between business lines. These initiatives have been successful in driving growth and improving profitability, as evidenced by the Corporation’s estimated total obligation of approximately $6.9 billion through the third quarter of 2023. ExxonMobil management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by incorporating actions needed to advance their 2030 greenhouse gas emission-reductions plans into their medium-term business plans. They also consider their Energy Outlook research and publication, which reflects the existing global policy environment. They are aware of the need for policy and technology advancement and deployment to meet net zero by 2050, and will update their plans accordingly. They are also aware of the potential impacts of public health crises, government regulation, war, commercial negotiations, and other factors on their business. Management has identified market risk as a major challenge. They have disclosed quantitative and qualitative information about this risk in their reports. To mitigate this risk, they have implemented controls and procedures to ensure that information is accurately recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the specified time periods. They have also evaluated their disclosure controls and procedures to ensure that information is communicated in a timely manner.

The company’s key performance metrics for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, include margins, volume/mix, and other items. Margins were weaker, decreasing earnings by $1,060 million. Lower sales decreased earnings by $370 million, reflecting softer demand. All other items decreased earnings by $420 million, primarily driven by higher project and planned maintenance expenses. These metrics are not in line with the company’s long-term goals, as they have decreased earnings significantly. The company’s ROI is lower than its cost of capital, indicating that it is not generating value for shareholders. Cash flow from operations and asset sales decreased significantly in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, and cash provided by operating activities was lower for the first nine months of 2023 than in 2022. Net income including noncontrolling interests was also lower. These factors suggest that the company is not generating sufficient returns to cover its cost of capital. ExxonMobil is a major player in the market, with a share of 7%. XOM has seen some changes in its equity over time, but there is no indication of plans for market expansion or consolidation. It appears that ExxonMobil is content with its current market share and is not looking to make any major changes.

ExxonMobil faces a variety of external risks to its operations and financial performance, including fluctuations in gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks prices; economic conditions; seasonal fluctuations; government policies; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; access to debt markets; public health crises; reservoir performance; exploration projects; government regulation; war, civil unrest, and other political or security disturbances; expropriations; alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; research programs; and other factors. XOM evaluates and manages cybersecurity risks through a combination of internal and external resources. Internally, the company has a dedicated team of cybersecurity experts who monitor and assess the security of the company’s digital systems and networks. They also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the security of the company’s data. Externally, the company works with third-party vendors to ensure that their systems and networks are secure and up-to-date with the latest security protocols. XOM also regularly reviews and updates its security protocols to ensure that they are in line with the latest industry standards. Yes, there are contingent liabilities and legal issues that could impact the company’s financial position or reputation. ExxonMobil is facing legal proceedings from local governments in Louisiana and other jurisdictions across the United States, requesting compensation for alleged injuries related to climate change. ExxonMobil believes the legal and factual theories set forth in these proceedings are meritless and is defending against them vigorously. XOM also has numerous long-term sales and purchase commitments, all of which are expected to be fulfilled with no adverse consequences. XOM is also evaluating opportunities to enhance its business portfolio through acquisitions of assets or companies.

The board of directors of ExxonMobil is composed of 12 members, all of whom are independent. There have been no notable changes in leadership or independence since the last board meeting. All members are experienced in the energy industry and have a strong understanding of the company’s operations. The board is responsible for overseeing the company’s operations and making decisions that are in the best interest of the company and its shareholders. XOM does not mention any specific commitment to board diversity in its disclosures. However, it does state that its internal control over financial reporting is effective in ensuring that information required to be disclosed is accumulated and communicated in a timely manner. This suggests that the company is committed to transparency and accountability in its governance practices. Additionally, the company does not mention any specific policies or initiatives related to diversity and inclusion in its workforce. ExxonMobil’s report discloses its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as well as its research into alternative energy and emission reduction technologies. XOM also outlines its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually, and its Energy Outlook research and publication, which reflects the existing global policy environment. ExxonMobil also provides information on its internal controls and processes, which are evolving, and its assumptions, which are subject to change in the future. These initiatives demonstrate the company’s commitment to responsible business practices and ESG metrics.

ExxonMobil’s forward-looking guidance outlines its strategic initiatives and priorities outlined in the annual report by providing statements related to outlooks, projections, and descriptions of strategic, operating, and financial plans and objectives. It also provides statements of future ambitions and plans, and other statements of future events or conditions. This guidance also includes plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity, ambitions to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero from operated assets by 2050, plans to reach net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions in Upstream Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2030, eliminating routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, reaching near-zero methane emissions from its operations, meeting ExxonMobil’s emission reduction goals and plans, divestment and start-up plans, and associated project plans as well as technology efforts. ExxonMobil is factoring in a variety of market and industry trends into its forward-looking guidance, such as gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks, economic conditions, seasonal fluctuations, government policies, trading activities, commercial negotiations, debt markets, public health crises, reservoir performance, exploration projects, development and construction projects, government regulation, war, civil unrest, expropriations, alternative energy and emission reduction technologies, research programs, and other factors. XOM plans to capitalize on these trends by incorporating them into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually, and by basing its reference case for planning beyond 2030 on its Energy Outlook research and publication. Yes, the company is committed to long-term growth and competitiveness. It has plans to reduce future emissions and emissions intensity, reach net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions in Upstream Permian Basin unconventional operated assets by 2030, eliminate routine flaring in-line with World Bank Zero Routine Flaring, reach near-zero methane emissions from its operations, and meet ExxonMobil’s emission reduction goals and plans. Additionally, the company is evaluating opportunities to enhance its business portfolio through acquisitions of assets or companies, and is entering into such transactions from time to time.

