NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

