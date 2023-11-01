Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %
ONBPO stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.
About Old National Bancorp
