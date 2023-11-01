OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OABI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,832,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Up 1.3 %

OABI opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $528.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of -0.46.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.