Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.