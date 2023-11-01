Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 159,548 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $223,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 59,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

