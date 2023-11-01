Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 456,423 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.29% of Orion worth $66,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Orion by 2,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Orion by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 738,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 172,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Orion by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OEC opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,661,175.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

