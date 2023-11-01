Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otter Tail last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

