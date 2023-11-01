Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 3.13% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 1,624.1% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVB opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

About Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

