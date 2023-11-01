PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

