Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

