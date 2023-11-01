Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Reduced by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $247.10 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 192.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

