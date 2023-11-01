Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 128 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $241.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

