Park Place Capital Corp Has $195,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

