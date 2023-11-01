Park Place Capital Corp Has $231,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

