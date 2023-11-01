Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $488.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.66 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

