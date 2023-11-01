Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

