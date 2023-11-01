Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,038 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

