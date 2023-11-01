Park Place Capital Corp Sells 251 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

