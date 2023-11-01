Park Place Capital Corp Sells 86 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.63 and a 200 day moving average of $170.30. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.58 and a 52-week high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 0.80.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

