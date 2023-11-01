Payfare (PAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. Payfare had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.00 million.

Payfare Price Performance

Shares of Payfare stock opened at C$4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payfare has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Payfare from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

