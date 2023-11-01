Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 297 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.