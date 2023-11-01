PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,608 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,044,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,658 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 62.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 79,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.