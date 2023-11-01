Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. On average, analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PESI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

